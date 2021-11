TRUCKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dallas Township Police say they arrested a man on child pornography charges.

Jack Covert was arraigned in Trucksville Thursday afternoon. Police say they obtained a search warrant back in February to search Covert’s house.

Police say they seized a computer containing pornographic images with children. He is already behind bars at the Luzerne County Prison on sexual assault charges.