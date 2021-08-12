Man arrested in connection with Hazleton stabbing

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man wanted for a 2019 Hazleton stabbing was taken into custody Wednesday in New York City by U.S. Marshals.

Jhon Hancel Perdomo-Carvajal, 26, was arrested in New York City without incident and transferred to the Hazleton Police Department in relation to a stabbing that occurred on May 13, 2019, reports say.

According to police, Perdomo-Carvajal is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and terroristic threats. He was later arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Rick Cronauer and denied bail.

Perdomo-Carvajal was remanded to Luzerne County Prison, where he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, August 25 at 12:15 p.m.