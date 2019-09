(WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man in connection with three separate fires earlier this month in Susquehanna County.

Police say 83-year-old Vincent Dallessandro admitted to starting fires at a multi-unit apartment building on Franklin Avenue in Hallstead. He said he did it because he was upset with the owner of the building for not returning his security deposit.

Dallessandro is free on bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Monday.