Man arrested for meth-induced assault in Lycoming County

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in jail on assault charges after police in Lycoming County say he went on a meth-induced rampage.

Jared Blair, 38, of Williamsport, was arrested early Monday morning after police say he was destroying parts of a motel lobby on Lycoming Creek Road with a pipe after assaulting an employee. Police say they observed him attempting to break a lobby window before directing his rage towards a surveillance camera and other items in the lobby.

Blair was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine, saying he snorted a line of meth earlier.

Blair has been charged with assault and criminal mischief. He’s in Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail.