Man arrested for carjacking now faces arson charges

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Frackville man who was arrested for a carjacking in November is now facing felony arson charges.

David Carls was wanted in connection to a house fire at Beech Mountain Estates on November 16th. Police say he also carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the Humboldt Industrial Park that same day. Carls was arrested on November 29th for vehicle theft.

State police withdrew the theft charges, before filing a new case. Carls now faces two counts of felony arson, reckless endangerment and simple assault.