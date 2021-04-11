Man arrested, charged after fleeing from police in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Hazleton have arrested one man for attempting to get away from police.

21-year old Franklin Castillo Mateo was one of two men traveling on a minibike in the area of South Poplar Street and East Buttonwood Street in the city late Saturday night. When police attempted a traffic stop, they say Castillo Mateo fled the scene.

He was arrested shortly after on Beech Street. Castillo Mateo is charged with fleeing or eluding police, and other traffic violations.

