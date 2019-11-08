Man arrested, charged after firing gun inside motel lobby

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man is in jail, accused of firing a rifle inside the Mid Valley Motel.

Anthony Santarelli of Jessup is charged with recklessly endangering another person after he fired his rifle inside the motel lobby in Eynon Wednesday morning.

Police say he fired the shots before taking off in his pick-up truck. A motel employee heard the gunshot and says there’s video show Santarelli shooting into the lobby floor.

Jessup Borough Police arrested him at his home after finding several rifles and one was loaded.