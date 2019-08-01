Man arrested after sexually assaulting a woman

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pittston man was arrested Thursday, accused of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.

Thursday morning, Joshua Perez was arrested for two separate incidents that involve him exposing himself. Police say Joshua Perez showed up in the backyard of the home along Susquehanna Avenue in Exeter around 4:00 Thursday morning.

The victim tells police she told him to get off her property. As she went outside to feed her cats up the street around 5:30 a.m., Perez entered her home.

Investigators say when she returned, Perez sexually assaulted her. He stayed in the house for nearly three hours before taking off on foot towards West Pittston. Perez is facing several charges including rape and burglary.

On Wednesday, Perez was identified as the suspect who entered another woman’s home in West Pittston, exposed himself then fled.