Man arrested after police say he strangled a woman in Warrior Run Borough

WARRIOR RUN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been arrested after police say he strangled and assaulted a woman.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, Glenn Davis, 22, was arrested Monday after police say he entered a woman’s home in Warrior Run Borough through a window and strangled/assaulted her. Police say the woman had an active Protection From Abuse order against Davis.

Police say Davis made the woman feel she would be harmed if she attempted to leave the home and Davis assaulted her during the night.

Davis was charged with burglary, strangulation, criminal trespass, stalking, unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned and remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $150,000 bail.