Man arrested after police say he assaulted teen

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he sexually assaulted a teenager during the July 4th weekend.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the department received a complaint that Robert Richard “Ruth” Tomko, Jr., 44, had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old juvenile in Wilkes-Barre Township over the July 4th weekend.

A joint investigation between detectives from Wilkes-Barre Township and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office revealed Tomko had met with the juvenile on at least three occasions and assaulted them in a wooded area near Anastasia Court.

Officers posed as the juvenile using the victim’s cell phone and received sexual texts proclaiming love for the teen during investigations.