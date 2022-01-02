Man arrested after leading police on multi-state chase

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is arrested and one person is receiving medical treatment after a multi-state police chase Sunday afternoon.

According to PSP Stroudsburg, New Jersey State Police contacted the Stroudsburg station and informed them that they were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with a Louisiana registration plate being driven by Yuriy Amirov of Brooklyn.

New Jersey State Police told PSP that the chase started at mile marker 40 on Interstate 80 in New Jersey and Amirov eventually crossed into Pennsylvania.

Police say Amirov eventually hit a guiderail after running into a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle in Stroudsburg. Amirov was finally caught near mile marker 289 and taken into custody without incident. A PSP trooper was receiving medical treatment due to the incident. There is no word on his condition.

Amirov faces felony charges of aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, and other related offenses. Additional charges are pending in New Jersey.