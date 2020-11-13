Man arrested after attempted robbery in broad daylight

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One man is behind bars after an attempted robbery in broad daylight.

The incident happened just before 10:00 a.m. in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Eyewitnesses said the male suspect was walking down South Franklin Street. Police said he was looking for a target.

The suspect then attempted to rob a man, who was pushed to the ground.

Police responded within minutes and caught the suspect at the corner of West Northampton Street and South Main Street.

The victim was checked-out by EMS at the scene.

The suspect was arrested, but his identity has not been released.