Man arrested after attempted robbery in broad daylight

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One man is behind bars after an attempted robbery in broad daylight.

The incident happened just before 10:00 a.m. in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Eyewitnesses said the male suspect was walking down South Franklin Street. Police said he was looking for a target.

The suspect then attempted to rob a man, who was pushed to the ground.

Police responded within minutes and caught the suspect at the corner of West Northampton Street and South Main Street.

The victim was checked-out by EMS at the scene.

The suspect was arrested, but his identity has not been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos