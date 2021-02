HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is behind bars after an assault in Hazleton last weekend.

According to a press release from the Hazleton City Police Department, Joshua Keziah was arrested Tuesday after police say he assaulted a man on Saturday.

According to the release, the victim remains hospitalized with severe brain injuries.

Keziah was denied bail and taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility.