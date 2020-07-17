Man arrested after allegedly breaking into a Scranton Police Department storage shed

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A homeless Scranton man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he attempted to steal equipment from the police department’s storage shed.

Police say Bruce Hazinski, 25, was seen trespassing on the Scranton Police Department’s property in the early morning on Thursday. When approached by an officer, Hazinski allegedly said that he was lost and “from the city”. An officer attempted to arrest him after noticing a large bulge underneath his shirt but, according to an affidavit, Hazinski resisted arrest and ran into the Steamtown National Historic Site railyard.

After a search, officials were able to take Hazinski into custody. Patrolmen found a ballistic vest panel and a Scranton Police Department mountain bike in the railyard. They also found a backpack apparently left behind by Hazinski near the storage shed which contained other police property including paperwork, a traffic vest, safety goggles and a payroll sheet. After taking Hazinski to the Scranton Police Headquarters, two balistic vests were found under his shirt.

A warrant check of Hazinski revealed a robbery parole violation warrant for robbery from New Jersey. Hazinski is now being facing one count of criminal trespass, three counts of possessing instruments of crime (body armor) and other related charges.