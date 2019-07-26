Man appears in court for girlfriend’s death

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused in the shooting death of his girlfriend and dumping her body in a wooded area in Monroe County was in court Thursday morning.

Gerald Neal of Bushkill is charged with homicide in the death of Jeanette Sancho. Thursday, a judge heard testimony from two troopers and the chief deputy coroner.

Sancho’s body was discovered in a wooded area along Lower Lakeview Drive in Middle Smithfield Township on June 1. She died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Several family members of the victim were in court Thursday wearing t-shirts with Sancho on them. Eyewitness News spoke with her uncle and cousin.

“Well, it’s devastated our family. She was a wonderful mother and left a 9-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son and we’re just devastated. But, we have faith in the criminal justice system,” Sancho’s uncle, Ramon Miller said.

“When she was associated with him, he brought negativity in her world but she was always a positive person and a great mother and great cousin,” Sancho’s cousin, Rodolpho Miller said.

The judge sent all the charges on to commonwealth court where Neal is expected to face trial.