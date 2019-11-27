Man Accused of Stealing Car With Child in Backseat Caught

(WBRE/WYOU) — The man wanted in the case of a car theft with a child inside was captured Tuesday night.

Ryan Bush of Plymouth was caught in Wilkes-Barre City after a tip lead police to him in Wilkes-Barre. Bush is accused of stealing a car with a child still in the backseat earlier this month. Plymouth Borough Police took him into custody on charges of robbery of a motor vehicle and theft by unlawful taking of movable property.

Bush was arraigned and given $100,000 bail, 10 percent cash eligible.