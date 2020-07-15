Man accused of Buffalo Wild Wings double murder in Snyder County arraigned

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The man accused of a double murder, at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Snyder County, was arraigned Wednesday morning.

Investigators say Christopher Fernanders shot and killed two people in the restaurant’s parking lot. The judge told Eyewitness News Fernanders was alert during his video arraignment this morning from the hospital, to district court.

Police say 55-year-old Christopher Fernanders, of Paxinos, opened fire on 46-year-old Heather Campbell and 52-year-old Matt Bowersox on Friday night.

“It’s still completely surreal to look at the circumstances, especially as more details emerge, and just the way everything unfolded,” said Victoria Mathews, Bowersox’s friend.

Mathews was not only Bowersox’s friend — but also went to school with Troy Sprenkle. According to the Snyder County District Attorney, Sprenkle exited the restaurant and shot Fernanders several times, wounding him.

“Great guy! Good intent! You know, I’m super thankful that he was there,” Mathews said.

Fernanders remains at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville recovering.

“He has survived his gun shots that he suffered as a result of a good samaritan who fortunately was able to stop any further bloodshed,” said Michael Piecuch, the Snyder County District Attorney.

From his hospital bed to the courtroom, Fernanders was arraigned on two counts of first degree murder and other charges.

“A horrendous act of domestic violence, and I can confirm that Miss Campbell did have a PFA, a temporary PFA against him,” said Piecuch.

According to court paperwork, Campbell and Bowersox were on a “date” Friday night. Mathews is remembering Bowersox as a caring individual.

“You talk to so many people who encountered him, either personally or professionally, and nobody ever has a bad word to say about him,” said Mathews.

Bail was not set in this case because of the seriousness of the charges. Fernanders will be in court in less than two weeks for his preliminary hearing.

Buffalo Wild Wings is open after Friday night’s deadly shooting.