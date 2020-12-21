Making the holiday season special for loved ones in long-term care facilities

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Like so much in 2020, the holidays will not look the same this year for many Americans.

There are extra challenges as we struggle to make the season feel special for loved ones who may be isolated in nursing homes or from extended family.

Senior woman decorating a Christmas Tree. She is in her living room in assisted accommodation.

A big part of this is creating new traditions this year.

Whether you’re celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanza, there are plenty of ways to let your parent, grandparent or friend know you’re thinking about them.

All year people have had to come up with ways to visit their elderly loved ones. As we head into the holidays, many are concerned about elderly people experiencing the negative effects of isolation.

“The good news is you don’t have to cancel the holidays. It doesn’t have to be all or nothing,” said Amy Goyer, AARP’s National Family and Caregiving expert.

Goyer says whether your loved one lives with you or is in a nursing facility it’s important to acknowledge that it’s different and try to increase frequency of contact.

“If your loved one is living with you then you can ask others to have more contact with them and ask friends and family to send them greeting cards or come and do a window visit,” Goyer said.

On Monday, Eyewitness News found Edna Maldonado making a window visit to her friend at River Street Manor in Wilkes-Barre.

“I’m her lifeline to the outside, she has nobody,” Maldonado said.

Through the window, the women talk about everyday things. Maldonado says it’s important for her to visit at least once a week especially around the holidays.

“It means a lot; I mean I took her a gift. I told her she’s going to open a present and she was thrilled and so once she gets that she’ll be happy she’ll have new clothes to put on,” Maldonado said.

“If you have a loved one that’s living in a facility and you can’t visit find ways to connect, you can decorate outside their window with a tree lights or decoration,” Goyer said.

Ask the facility if they can be flexible this year with those decoration ideas. If you have an elderly parent or grandparent, you’re unable to see, send them a care package to brighten their holiday season. The possibilities are endless.

Earlier this month, nursing homes across our area have welcomed live holiday music to residents. Area high school marching bands were able to entertain from a distance to help spread holiday cheer.

And don’t forget to use technology. Since it is the season of giving, consider gifting them a way to see you more.

“You can give your loved ones a device that’s ready to use where they can actually see you,” Goyer said.

With the vaccine making its way to residents in long-term care facilities at the end of the month, Maldonado says she’s looking forward to take her friend out to get her hair cut.