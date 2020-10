WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The general election is five days away. Most political observers agree this Presidential election is like no other in the history of the nation.







The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick investigates what’s being done to endure a safe and secure election, to make sure your voices are heard. “Making it Count” tonight on Eyewitness News at 6.