Making Christmas Wishes Come True

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Law enforcement and the community come together every year in the Poconos to help families in need.

It’s all in honor of a police officer who died in 2006 and other first responders who have since passed. Photo Journalist Tom Gregory takes us to the present wrapping for the Olsen Christmas wish which will make 80 children have a holiday they’ll never forget.

This is the 13th year for the Olsen Christmas wish. The gifts were handed out at the Dale And Francis Hughes Cancer Center where a police escort led the way for Santa.