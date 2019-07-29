Making a Joyful Noise!

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A local church had a special group of singers in their choir on Sunday morning.

Nearly 200 voices have come to Wilkes-Barre from all over the country. Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parrish shares with us how a choir training course is helping to bring all walks of life together.

A special church service was held Sunday morning at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral.

Nearly 200 singers of all ages from throughout the country performed sacred music of unparalleled spirituality and beauty in the great Anglican Choral tradition.

“It was fabulous my first language was God is music and when I cannot pray out loud I sing,” said Sudie Blanchard, York Harbor Maine

St. Stephen’s and King’s College in Wilkes-Barre proudly hosted the King’s College Summer choir training course, sponsored by the Royal School of Church Music in America.

These talented singers have been in the area all week long, to lead in singing, prayer, and services of prayer at the church.

“It’s important because it takes us beyond ourselves and shows us a whole spectrum of folks who pray the same prayers sing the same songs to god not just here but everywhere,” Rev. Timothy Aleman, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral

The guest choir led in four hymns that the entire congregation sang, as well as harmonizing four special pieces.

“I love singing even song every week that’s something I don’t get to do at my home church so being able to do it here is just a really great time,” noted Janelle Wagoner, Chattanooga Tennessee

Janelle Wagoner traveled all the way from Tennessee to take part of the choir training program.

It’s something she’s been doing since she was a little girl.

“My dad brought me about 14 years ago when I was really little and I’ve just absolutely loved doing it ever since. It’s just a week of fun and singing. You don’t get that anywhere else,” added Wagoner.

Others, share a similar love for the program.

“Just getting to know people from all dominations and all parts of the United States. It has kept me young it’s a wonderful way of being together with others and creating something truly beautiful,” said Sudie Blanchard.