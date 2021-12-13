Making a joyful noise in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Christmas is less than two weeks away and a church in Williamsport had an evening service that’s been a tradition around the world for decades.

The Trinity Episcopal Church in Williamsport was filled with people for a special evening celebration.

“It’s a service of lessons and carols that started in England. And when our choir director Ryan Malone got here, we talked about starting this up and we did a number of years ago,” church rector Kenneth Wagner-Pizza said.

Nine hymns were paired with scripture readings about the life of Jesus, a tradition around Christmas time, that started over a century ago.

“This year was a bit different with COVID and restrictions and how often we could meet. But I would say there were probably oh six or seven individual rehearsals going into this,” Malone said.

Because of the pandemic, last year’s event was held virtually. Choir member Linda Loehr says it’s great to be back in person singing again.

“We all knew how much we would miss music and it’s been very heart-rending not to have it and absolutely fabulous to have it back,” Loehr said.

The service also encouraged giving back to the community with donations for local food pantries.

“The lady that’s currently the executive director of United Churches of Lycoming County was the first reader and so we collected for one of their ministries which is their food pantry. And so, all of the funds collected towards that,” Wagner-Pizza said.

Donations will be accepted at the church and outside in their drop-off box during the holiday season.