Make it a Pennsylvania Thanksgiving

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) At Broad Street Market on Thursday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and his wife, Nina, bought everything on their Thanksgiving dinner grocery list from local, PA Preferred vendors.

It was a demonstration of how with intentional choices, it’s easy to buy local and support Pennsylvania farmers around the holidays and year-round.

Purchases made by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and his wife, Nina, are pictured inside Broad Street Market on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

“The best possible way to show gratitude to Pennsylvania’s farmers is to shop at your local farmers market or look for the PA Preferred logo at your grocery store,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Buying local supports the small business that call Pennsylvania home and fuels local economies, making it the perfect thank you.”

The foods found on your Thanksgiving dinner plate are produced abundantly by Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry, including more than seven million turkeys, 74 million pounds of pumpkins, and 160 million pounds of potatoes annually.

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding grocery shops with his wife, Nina, for Thanksgiving dinner inside Broad Street Market on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

At the market today, the Reddings purchased everything from their turkey and potatoes; to bread and celery for filling; and carrots and cheese for Nina’s famous Cheesy Carrot Casserole.

(Information from PACast and Department of Agriculture)