Hurricane Dorian

Major Hurricane Dorian Eyes Florida For A Busy Holiday Weekend

Logan Westrope

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) As we head into September, the Atlantic hurricane season nears the busiest time of the year.

Just a few days ago, we had what was known as, Topical Storm Dorian in the Caribbean, which brought heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds.

It later strengthened to a category one hurricane, just as it passed through Puerto Rico, an area still recovering from Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Now, Dorian will be heading towards Florida as a major hurricane this weekend, likely to cause extensive damage to many areas in its path.

Hurricanes are pretty common for the Sunshine State, but major hurricanes making landfall are less frequent over historical records.

Just in the past few years, the west coast of Florida saw two major hurricanes: Hurricane Irma (2017) and Hurricane Matthew (2018). Although, the last time a major hurricane made landfall on the east coast was over a decade ago, with Hurricane Jeanne (2004).

With Dorian projected to make landfall on the east coast of Florida, this would be the first major hurricane to do so in nearly 15 years.

As for strengthening, Dorian looks to be in a favorable environment. The combination of a moist atmosphere, low wind shear, and warm ocean water temperatures are key to allowing the storm to grow.

Impacts for this storm are widespread power outages from hurricane-force winds, high storm surge, and flooding.

There is still uncertainty as to where Dorian will go after its encounter with Florida. If the storm heads northeast but goes out to sea, our area will not be impacted.

On the other hand, if the storm tracks closer to the Atlantic seaboard, we might have to watch for remnants of Dorian to provide us with some rain.

Check back this weekend with your Eyewitness Weather team for the latest! For forecasts for your Labor Day weekend plans closer to home, you can always download the Eyewitness Weather App!

