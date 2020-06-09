Maintaining wellness at home during the coronavirus pandemic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coronavirus crisis has caused a disruption to everyday life that’s impacted our mental and physical health.

Now more than ever, doctors say your body could use a boost to maintain overall wellness. Many factors go into staying healthy, especially when we are staying at home more often and are under added stress because of the pandemic.

Eyewitness News spoke with a registered dietitian who specializes in chronic disease prevention. She said good health starts with good nutrition.

The secret to improving your health could be what you have stocked up in your refrigerator and cupboards but it’s really no secret.

“I counsel my patients to really look at consuming food in their whole and minimally processed form. I also love to tell people to be plant forward,” said Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN, Registered Dietitian.

Feller helps patients make informed food choices that support health and longevity – both which have never been more important than during this pandemic.

“Nutrition can be supportive. There is no cure for COVID-19,” said Feller.

But, she says, you have the power to give your immune system a much-needed boost.

“Things like staying well-hydrated, making sure that you’re getting a lot of sleep. Also that you’re having fruits and vegetables and that you’re eating whole and minimally processed foods and staying away from the ultra processed foods the majority of the time,” said Feller.

Feller says supplements may bridge the nutrient gap many of us experience.

“There’s a lot of research around vitamin D deficiency and people who are at increased risk for upper respiratory tract infection. I also like vitamin D3 alone as well as zinc. So all of those three in combination together are a great choice,” she said.

Choosing the right supplements to take based on your existing diet and medication can be confusing if you are going it alone. You should absolutely consult with your doctor first.