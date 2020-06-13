GILBERTON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Main Street in Gilberton remains underwater Saturday evening, a problem that started early Thursday morning after several inches of rain.

The borough has more than a half-dozen pumps, including four from New Jersey to remove the standing water. Eyewitness News learned that the pumps had to be turned off due to issues with a rail line. The pumps are expected to be turned on again shortly.

Electricity to the area is cut and there’s no word when dozens of evacuees can return home.