Mail delays affect local non-profit

FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has been telling you about the delays in the mail this month.

And while it’s affecting everyone’s holiday shipments, it’s also impacting non-profits like Indraloka, a local animal sanctuary.

Indraloka is an animal sanctuary known for rescuing farm animals. The non-profit has been busy since the start, saving pigs, goats, and and chickens. That’s why they’re moving to a bigger sanctuary in Dalton. But the group needs $130,000 more to finish it and recent delays in the mailing system are making it difficult for them to spread the word.

“Our annual letter that we send to our donors asking for support, which is the biggest time of the year to get support that then carries us through the year, just hasn’t arrived with postal service delays. The mail just not getting out,” Indraloka Animal Sanctuary founder Indra Lahiri said.

Lahiri says the non-profit usually receives $100,000 in donations from these year-end letters. She says the $130,000 needed for the sanctuary has to be raised by the end of 2020.

“Winter is here as you know. And it is a lot more dangerous and a lot more expensive to care for animals through winter. So with the two locations, we have much higher expenses because we’re running two locations through the winter than we would in summer and we just… We’re running out of money. We can’t continue to do it,” Lahiri said.

The money will go toward building a new barn, fencing, and a security system for the Dalton sanctuary.

“It’s a very scary thing for all of us because we’re close to the line as it is in a year like this. And without those last year-end gifts, we don’t know what to do. We can’t finish the move. We can’t continue to pay for two sanctuaries,” Lahiri said.

If the needed amount of money is raised, Lahiri hopes to open the new sanctuary by the end of January. Lahiri urges people to make donations online as well, instead of by mail to avoid further delays.

In a statement to Eyewitness News a U.S. Postal Service representative said “The Postal Service leadership team, the unions and management associations are all working in close collaboration to address issues and concerns as they arise as we focus on delivering the Holidays for the nation.”

The full statement is below:

“In an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges given the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic record of mail and package volume this holiday season, the Postal Service encourages customers to send their holiday gifts and cards as soon as possible.

We thank our customers for their continued support, and we are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays. We also thank our 644,000 employees who are working tirelessly throughout these unique conditions to ensure the delivery of holiday gifts and greetings.

While every year the Postal Service carefully plans for peak holiday season, a historic record of holiday volume compounded by a temporary employee shortage due to the COVID-19 surge, and capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail are leading to temporary delays. These challenges are being felt by shippers across the board.

We continue to flex our network including making sure the right equipment is available to sort, process and deliver a historic volume of mail and packages this holiday season.

The Postal Service leadership team, the unions and management associations are all working in close collaboration to address issues and concerns as they arise as we focus on delivering the Holidays for the nation.”