Mahoning Township parade canceled

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to Leslie Young, the Fire Chief of Mahoning Township Fire Department, the Mahoning Township parade to honor frontline workers has been canceled.

Young announced the special firetruck parade as a way to show appreciation for all the essential workers in the central region Geisinger communities.

Mahoning Township and Danville communities were urged to watch from their porches and yards and to keep their social distance.

It had been scheduled to begin Friday evening. According to Fire Chief Young, they didn’t get an event permit to hold the parade and unfortunately had to cancel. See post below.