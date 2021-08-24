Mahanoy City man tries to lure children into a home, police say

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mahanoy City Police have arrested a 21-year-old man who they say tried to lure a child into a home on Sunday evening.

Police say Angel Aubreu-Lopez tried to lure a 12-year-old girl into a home on the 900 block of East Pine Street.

This is the latest of several attempts by Abreu-Lopez to lure a young child into his presence, police say.

Abreu-Lopez is charged with luring a child and stalking, he is currently being held at Schuylkill County Prison and his bail is set at $75,000.