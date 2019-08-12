Madonna del Monte: Faith and Tradition Lives on at MPB in Hazleton

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A more than century-old festival has been going on all weekend long in Luzerne County.

People marched through the streets of Hazleton today for the “Madonna Del Monte” festival.

The Italian festival has been going on for more than 120 years.

On Sunday, it started with a Mass of Thanksgiving at the Most Precious Blood Church in Hazleton.

Then participants walked the statue of Madonna Del Monte from the church on a float. Parishioners followed with traditional candle houses. This is a beloved parish tradition.

“It’s nice to watch with the kids involved and carrying the rosary and paying honor to God,” said Richard Smith.

Father Anthony Generose, Most Precious Blood Church explains,

“We bring the community together out of the communion we receive in church, and here we are celebrating our faith in all traditional ways.”

The Madonna Del Monte tradition originated from Italian immigrants who came to Hazleton from the region and started their own parish.