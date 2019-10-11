“Made in the Poconos” Leadership Workshop

Breaking News
(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — High school students from two counties got together Thursday to make a business pitch.

The future business leaders of America Region 21 which includes the nine high schools in Carbon and Monroe Counties held a regional workshop at East Stroudsburg University’s Innovation Center. That’s where the students took part in a “Made in the Poconos” business pitch competition.

They had two minutes to pitch their idea to a panel of judges who then who ask questions about each idea. Students say this event is important for developing future business skills.

“When you meet another student you don’t know when or where that person might help you in life and you have to bring that across to everybody.  It’s definitely a key point to network anywhere you go,” said Jeremiah Nyakundi, President Of Region 21 FBLA.

Palmerton Area was the winning school in the competition. Students also had workshops on 3D printing, tick testing, and leadership development at the event.

