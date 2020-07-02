Lyme Disease or COVID-19? Local doctor says knowing the difference is key

Breaking News
Coronavirus

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) COVID-19 continues to circulate just as Lyme Disease has emerged. Diagnosing Lyme Disease, a bacterial infection linked to deer tick bites, may be a little more difficult this year because it features some of the same symptoms as novel coronavirus which is a viral respiratory infection.

Both diseases could include fever and chills, fatigue and body aches. With overlapping symptoms, Scranton-based infectious disease specialist, Pragya Dhaubhadel, MD, tells Eyewitness News it is vital to know the differences in order to get the proper diagnosis and treatment.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller outlines the differences tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

