Lycoming Mall loses another store

(WBRE/WYOU) — Another store pulls out of the Lycoming Mall.

Hollister, the retailer known for selling southern California style clothing, has officially shut its doors at the mall. This is one of the many stores shutting down at the shopping center.

In the last few years, The Children’s Place, Gymboree, Payless Shoesource and The Kitchen Collection have all closed at the mall. Anchor stores Macy’s, Bon Ton, and J.C. Penny’s have all closed. The only anchor store left at the mall is Burlington Coat Factory.

“There’s nowhere to shop unless you shop online. I don’t shop online and a lot of people don’t so for the people who don’t shop online, where are we supposed to shop? I think them closing the stores is really doing damage to Lycoming County,” Kyle Barnett of Williamsport said.

Hot Topic will also close by the end of the month.