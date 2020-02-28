Lycoming County United Way struggling to reach financial goal

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County United Way is in need of some help.

The organization is falling short of this year’s campaign goal. They’re down almost $200,000 from last year. The non-profit supports nearly 30 programs in the county. But it’s been a struggle to reach their $1.6 million goal.

“It’s a little bit stressful when you’re trying to budget for program needs next year so anything people can do in the community would be appreciated. Donors can really help in small ways. A dollar per pay can really make a difference,” president Ron Frick said.

This year’s campaign will wrap up in a few weeks. To learn how you can help, click here.