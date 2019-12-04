Lycoming County United Way Helping on Giving Tuesday

(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s Giving Tuesday.

And one local organization is putting a new twist on the day devoted to charitable giving. The Lycoming County United Way organized three projects, allowing volunteers and supporters to give their time, rather than money.

Volunteers spent the day distributing books and creating pop-up libraries in local laundromats. They also helped prepare, serve, and pack meals at Sojourner Truth Ministries.

They made their way to Family Promise, helping their day location get in the Christmas spirit. Organizers say promoting giving and volunteering is part of their purpose being in the community.

“I feel that when you give back to your community, you’re not only showing your community members in need that you are passionate for them and you care, but that you’re just creating a better place for the next generation of people,” Brittany Fischer, vice president of community impact said.

This is the first year Lycoming County United Way has chosen to donate time on Giving Tuesday. Members say they plan to continue the program next year.