Lycoming County students bond over team-building exercises in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, ADAMS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of students from Lycoming County went to Gettysburg for team-building exercises that also taught some history.

About 15 students traveled to the battlefield for a two-day experience. The staff at Gettysburg challenged the students to work together as a unit, like the solders did during the Civil War. Many of them didn’t know each other prior to this retreat, but say it was enriching to meet new people while using teamwork to complete different tasks.

“Know how to delegate and pick what roles that best fit for people like that are on your team and to give people the opportunity to make mistakes,” Lycoming College senior Mia Williams said.

“Everyone coming together and putting their best foot forward and even though the plan has a little flaws in it, that doesn’t mean it’s still not a true plan,” Lycoming County senior Mitchell Kelly said.

The students say they will carry these leadership and team-building skills throughout their future endeavors.