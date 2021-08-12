Lycoming County residents try to beat the heat

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been steamy the last couple days and many people have been trying to stay cool. Even after some thunderstorms it’s still a bit muggy in Lycoming County.

It is oppressive outside. When you’re lucky enough to get a breeze, it does bring some relief. Many people are trying their best to beat the heat.

Eyewitness News arrived at the Loyalsock Community Swim Pool around 1:45p.m., just as the storm clouds began to roll in. Eyewitness News talked to a few employees who said they weren’t going to close for the day just yet and they planned to wait out the storm.

A couple hours later Eyewitness News came back and saw a few people still out front, but the pool did end up closing for the day. Things have cleared up and it’s very hot again. One resident says he and his family waited for over an hour, hoping to take a final dip.

“On days off I try to come to the pool, like a day today. But obviously it rained but now it’s just too hot and humid. But now they don’t want to open up the pool so now everybody’s frustrated,” South Williamsport resident Joshua Velasquez said.

Others Eyewitness News talked to also expressed frustration, saying that the heat is just too much, but they’ll try to come to the pool again Friday.