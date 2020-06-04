Lycoming County Planning Commission motions to add hunting preserves in some zoning districts

PENNSDALE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – In less than a week, the Lycoming County Commissioners will be voting on an issue that has some community members upset.

“There’s got to be something done I don’t know what all the answers are but somebody needs to step up and take accountability and responsibility for it.” Said Curtis Lauchle of Pennsdale.

The Lycoming County Planning Commission is recommending changing zoning districts in the county, to allow three hunting preserves.

They are proposing one in the resource protection district, one in the agricultural district and one in the countryside district.

Farmers and residents who live nearby the agricultural and countryside districts are speaking out.

“The bullets flying around. I don’t want my wife to get hit while she’s riding the lawn mower up here mowing the lawn. I think that’s a legitimate concern,” said Ernie Wheeland of Pennsdale.

“The idea of a hunting preserve behind you who would ever want that? I would’ve never built there if this hunting preserve would’ve been there back in 74 when i would’ve built,” said Bill Keller.

“Those bullets don’t just stay or whatever firearm they’re using doesn’t just stay within their land it oversees and goes on and infringes on somebody else.” Paul, resident of Pennsdale.

Nearby gunfire isn’t the only issue. Community members are also upset because wild hogs can be brought into the preserves to hunt.

“The hogs have escaped they’re disruptive. They’re multiplying and there needs to be something done about it. Or all of us farmers in the area are going to be suffering the consequences of it,” said Curtis Lauchle.

Lycoming County Commissioner Rick Mirabito says he’s in favor of having only one hunting preserve, and that’s in the resource protection district.

“We have to allow them to exist somewhere. The ethical issue is a different issue and that’s not one that we’re dealing with. What we’re dealing with is the zoning issue. It has to be allowed somewhere or else it actually can literally be put anywhere.”