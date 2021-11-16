Lycoming County officials to consider whether library system should receive extra funding

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A big topic of discussion at the Lycoming County Commissioners meeting was whether to give an additional $63,000 to the county’s library system.

Many residents shared public comments in support of giving the libraries more funding.







The commissioners discussed personal experiences with the libraries and described how these resources are free and available to anyone.

Two of the three commissioners explained how giving more money to the library system could jeopardize state funding in the future, if they have another rough year and need to make cuts (similar to the unforeseen issues the pandemic brought).

Commissioner Metzger says he and the commissioners will make a decision about the funds and hopefully have an answer by the next public meeting.

The next meeting is Tuesday, November 30th at 10 a.m., at the Executive Plaza in Williamsport.

