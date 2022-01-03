Lycoming County native officially sworn in to state Supreme Court

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County native was officially sworn in as a member of the state’s Supreme Court Monday.

Justice Kevin Brobson was sworn in in Harrisburg on Monday and will serve a 10-year term on the state’s Supreme Court.

According to a press release, he is the 178th member to serve on the Court and the third Commonwealth Court judge elected to the Supreme Court.

Brobson grew up in Montoursville and attended Lycoming College, graduating in 1992 with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting and economics.

He also served as a clerk for the Honorable James McGirr Kelly

of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District.