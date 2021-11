LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County native was elected to serve a 10-year term on the state’s Supreme Court.

Kevin Brobson grew up in Montoursville and attended Lycoming College. He told Eyewitness News he never imagined life would take him here but is excited to use his long history of practicing law for this new opportunity.

Brobson will take office on January 4th, 2022.