EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead, including a Lycoming County man, after a crash in Berks County Tuesday evening.

According to the Berks County Acting Coroner, Jonny L. Young, 54, of Loyalsock Township was pronounced dead after a crash on Interstate 78 in Upper Tulpehocken Township.

One other person was pronounced dead in the Upper Tulpehocken Township crash. An autopsy will be performed on Sunday.