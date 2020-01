WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Lycoming County man was picked up by the U.S. Marshals and is now facing sexual assault charges.

They tracked 21 year-old Tyrone Moten from Montoursville to a home on the 500 block of Memorial Avenue in Williamsport this morning.

Moten was wanted for sexual assaulting a minor.

He is now in the custody of Williamsport Police awaiting arraignment.