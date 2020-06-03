Lycoming County leaders have Back to Business virtual conference

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Leaders in Lycoming County came together Tuesday afternoon for a virtual conference.

It’s part of an ongoing “Back to Business Series” designed for business owners and leaders in Lycoming County. UPMC teamed up with the Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce for a virtual forum.

State senator Gene Yaw and Representatives Garth Everett and Jeff Wheeland discussed their pushes to reopen Lycoming County. Rutul Dalal, a medical director for infectious diseases for UPMC Williamsport, also provided a system update and information on how businesses can keep their employees and patrons safe.

“The key thing about it is you know we want people to understand all the ramifications as we go through green and the state legislators have been very up on everything as it related to us going green and we think it’s very timely for folks to be able to hear from them on this,” Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce president Jason Fink said.

The discussion also focused on COVID-19 impacts and how businesses can prepare for the green phase of reopening on Friday.