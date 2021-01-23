Lycoming County inmates test positive for COVID-19

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A Lycoming County Spokesperson reports five inmates at the prison in Williamsport tested positive for COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday.

These are the first reported cases at the prison since the pandemic started.

None of the five inmates needed to be hospitalized or removed from the prison, and each of them is reportedly being monitored closely.

The prison has also reportedly increased screening and testing among the inmate population, and increased already-enhanced pandemic cleaning protocols.