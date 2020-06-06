Lycoming County goes green

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Lycoming county, along with 15 other Pennsylvania counties moved into the green phase today.

In the last two weeks, Lycoming County has only seen 11 new coronavirus cases.

Restaurants and bars can now open at 50 percent capacity.

This also goes for salons and barber shops.

Just a week ago, Lycoming County Commissioners urged the governor to allow them to reopen.

Business owners say they are grateful it’s finally happened.

“It’s good i definitely am excited for things to kind of get moving back towards kind of where things were even though it’s not going to be normal by any means but definitely looking forward to more hours more days and just more business coming in,” said Joe Tokay, manager of Alabaster Coffee.

In the green phase, large gatherings of up to 250 people are now also permitted.