Lycoming County DA says he won’t prosecute small businesses

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Lycoming County the District Attorney’s office says it will not pursue criminal charges against small business owners who wish to remain open, regardless of the governor’s directives.

Lycoming County DA Ryan Gardner told Eyewitness News Tuesday he doesn’t wish to use county resources to go after small business owners for compliance issues, but warned they risk licensing issues if they choose to keep their doors open.

Gardner says there’s only so far his office can go, but doesn’t believe non-compliance rises to the level of criminality.

“I in no way, shape or for have any interest in allocating this office’s resources to the prosecution of small business if they decide to open their doors in contravention of the governor’s orders,” Gardner said.

Gardner said he wishes to remind business owners any civil penalty imposed by the governor’s office as a result of non-compliance falls outside the jurisdiction of the Lycoming County DA’s office.