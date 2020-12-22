Lycoming County DA cracks down on violent crime in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County District Attorney has announced multiple arrests in connection to violent crimes that took place in Williamsport over the past two months.

Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner says in light of the uptick in gun violence this fall, he hopes expeditious resolution of the cases will act as a deterrent to violent crime in the city.

The DA’s office is investigating a potential connection between armed robberies of Family Dollar and Boost Mobile stores and the Penn Street shooting we reported back in November.

