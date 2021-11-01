Lycoming County Courthouse dog fighting cancer

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County Courthouse’s beloved facility dog Jedi was recently diagnosed with cancer.

5-year-old Jedi is more than Lycoming County’s court facility pup, he’s become a friend to residents. After months of being getting sick, his handler Jerri Rook took him to a specialist and got some difficult news.

“We went to see an oncologist down in Malvern, Pennsylvania down around the Philadelphia area and she confirmed it that it was lymphoma,” said Rook, who is the Lycoming County facility dog handler.

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system. In Jedi’s case, it’s stage 5 throughout his GI tract. Jerri says since starting his chemotherapy, he hasn’t been himself.

"It makes him very nauseous; he doesn't eat. He drinks a lot," said Rook.







His treatment will last six weeks. Unlike other cancers, lymphoma isn’t curable but there’s a possibility of remission. Jerri says these last few months haven’t been easy.

“It’s exhausting, it is heart-breaking. Like I said he’s only five. It’s just unfair,” said Rook.

During his two years with the county, he’s offered emotional support to victims in court. For now, he’s taking some time off, but the community has already offered to help by donating to his recovery.

“I always say this isn’t just my dog, he belongs to the community and everybody that knows him and has been very supportive of us,” said Rook.

This week Jedi has an ultrasound to check on his progress. Rook asks for more well wishes and to keep him in your heart.

“If anybody’s had any kind of interaction with him and they want to tell me their story, I would love to have that for when he’s not here,” said Rook.

Rook is encouraging anyone who has memories with the furry companion to share them.