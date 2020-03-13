Lycoming County Commissioners vote to accept grant for Williamsport levee project

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County Commissioners make it official for funding for the levee project.

The commissioners voted to accept a grant from the Economic Development Administration. A $5.6 million federal grant will be used toward the Williamsport levee reconstruction as well as support job creation and economic stability across the country.

The county is also kicking in $1 million. The money will help repair relief wells, cross pipes, and the I-wall so this 18-mile levee can prevent flooding.

“The levee is critical to the economic development for the entire county. Even if you live miles away from the levee, it’s important for our constituents to understand that 80 percent of the economic activity in the county takes place behind the levee,” Lycoming County Commissioner Rick Mirabito said.

Another $1.4 million is needed to match the grant for the county levee.